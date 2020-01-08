ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.04

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.04 and last traded at $125.79, with a volume of 15897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0499 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36,259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 36,259 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 329.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 47.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

