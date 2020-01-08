ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.46

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 306767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
