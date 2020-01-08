ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.46

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 306767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.