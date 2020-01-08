ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,720. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $93.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $283,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,016,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,763,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

