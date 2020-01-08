Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Trading Up 1.8%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 26,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 234,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

