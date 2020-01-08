PutinCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $148,120.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $148,120.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00049681 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00077957 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,091.56 or 0.99958898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00053486 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001598 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 917,131,307 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.