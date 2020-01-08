Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $850.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.00 million and the highest is $852.20 million. Qorvo reported sales of $832.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.72.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,420. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $393,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.92. 1,692,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,037. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. Qorvo has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

