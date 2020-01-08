QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $449,419.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $356,645.00 and approximately $449,419.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00180906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.01405373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00117892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

