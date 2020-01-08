QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,507 shares of company stock worth $9,165,172 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. 401,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,620. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

