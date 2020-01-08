Quantstamp Hits One Day Trading Volume of $372,274.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $372,274.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, IDEX and GOPAX. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00180906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.01405373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00117892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

