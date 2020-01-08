Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.07.

DGX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,331. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

