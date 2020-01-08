Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 10%

Rackla Metals Inc (CVE:RAK) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 1,413 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 quartz claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

