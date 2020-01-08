RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.14. 121,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,380. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.16. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.