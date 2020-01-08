RDI Reit’s (RDI) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RDI Reit from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 144 ($1.89).

RDI Reit stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.46. RDI Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 4.63%. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.59%.

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

