Redcentric (LON:RCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.00

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.40), with a volume of 79722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.75 ($1.35).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Redcentric alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.18. The stock has a market cap of $156.20 million and a P/E ratio of -177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.