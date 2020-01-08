Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $387.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.58 on Tuesday, hitting $378.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,783. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,362.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

