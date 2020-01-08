Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.62, 283,540 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 345,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Analysts predict that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter worth $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the third quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit