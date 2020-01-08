Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.62, 283,540 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 345,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Analysts predict that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter worth $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the third quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

