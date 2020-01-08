Rentberry Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a market cap of $60,007.00 and $93.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

