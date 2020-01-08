Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.93

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.93 and traded as low as $17.24. Retail Opportunity Investments shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 28,597 shares.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $247,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,758.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

