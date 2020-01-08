Return Energy (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Trading Down 19.5%

Return Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:DALXF) fell 19.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Return Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DALXF)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Return Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Return Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.