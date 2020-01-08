Revain (R) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.66 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Revain has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and $1.96 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, YoBit and BitFlip. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00181665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.01428990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00118520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Cryptopia, BitForex, Kuna, BitFlip, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

