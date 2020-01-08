Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. B. Riley initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $285,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.