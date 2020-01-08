Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Receives $44.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 979,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,922. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

