Richland Resources (LON:RLD) Trading 34.4% Higher

Richland Resources Ltd (LON:RLD)’s stock price traded up 34.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), 101,972,707 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38,691% from the average session volume of 262,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $939,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09.

Richland Resources Company Profile (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and sale of colored gemstones. The company primarily focuses on mining Capricorn sapphires. It holds interest in Capricorn Sapphire project that comprise various tenements covering an area of approximately 494 hectares located in Queensland, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.