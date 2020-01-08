RIF Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.63 Million (RIF)

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One RIF Token token can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Bitfinex and CoinBene. Over the last week, RIF Token has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. RIF Token has a total market capitalization of $37.53 million and $5.63 million worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RIF Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00178691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.01409810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00118222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RIF Token Profile

RIF Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,806,681 tokens. RIF Token’s official website is www.rifos.org . RIF Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RIF Token Token Trading

RIF Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIF Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RIF Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RIF Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RIF Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RIF Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.