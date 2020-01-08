RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $177.99

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $177.07, with a volume of 73401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4,566.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $6,566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,547,358.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,238 shares of company stock valued at $47,107,578. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

