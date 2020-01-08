Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0424 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $21.59 million and $1.49 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011974 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, C2CX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

