RIVERNORTH DO/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OPP)

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

