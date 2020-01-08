Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Up 5.2%

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.27, approximately 706,642 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 586,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of $699.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.