Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Up 5.2%

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.27, approximately 706,642 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 586,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of $699.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

