Rupaya Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $11,665.00 and $9.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,998.23 or 2.13457604 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022644 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,164,072 coins and its circulating supply is 60,978,108 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

