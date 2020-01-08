Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.63. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 600,215 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

