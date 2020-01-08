salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,770,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total value of $1,770,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total value of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total value of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,580,100.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

