SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.26

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 14960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

