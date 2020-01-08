Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Saul Centers by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Saul Centers by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

