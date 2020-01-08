Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

SCFLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$10.83 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

