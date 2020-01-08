Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

