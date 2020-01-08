SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

SHNWF stock remained flat at $$46.08 on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

