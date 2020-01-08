Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Trimmed by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 394,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

