Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Reduced by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,080,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. 882,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,779. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

