Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $29,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after buying an additional 515,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $5,331,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

