Scout Investments Inc. Buys 180,344 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.59% of Lear worth $48,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lear by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 603.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Lear by 27.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lear by 242.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 28,219 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.86.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $137.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

