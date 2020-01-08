Scout Investments Inc. Buys 49,791 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 2,265,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,467. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

