Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 17,535 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of AMERCO worth $27,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMERCO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AMERCO by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHAL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $379.60. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.75. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $335.65 and a 52-week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

