Scout Investments Inc. Sells 170,569 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,569 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of EPR Properties worth $39,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EPR Properties by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. 212,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

