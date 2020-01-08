SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 111.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $18,663.00 and approximately $4,456.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

