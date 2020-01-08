Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

SBCF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 265,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

