Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SNFCA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.05.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

