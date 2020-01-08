Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SNFCA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.05.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit