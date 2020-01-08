SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SEIC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,678. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

