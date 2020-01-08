Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and ABCC. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $1.78 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

