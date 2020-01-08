SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Up 7.3%

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.59, 181,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 115,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 200.80% and a negative net margin of 4,568.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the third quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SenesTech by 96.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.