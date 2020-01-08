Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,264 ($42.94) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,474 ($45.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,260.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,946.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

